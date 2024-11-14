3rd Quarter Report
Down six at the end of the second quarter, the Cavaliers now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 91-85 lead against the 76ers.
The Cavaliers entered the contest having won 12 straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it 13, or will the 76ers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Philadelphia 76ers
Current Records: Cleveland 12-0, Philadelphia 2-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
What to Know
The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will challenge the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Cavaliers will be coming into the game with an undefeated record on the line.
Last Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cavaliers beat the Bulls 119-113.
The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to Donovan Mitchell, who earned 36 points plus eight rebounds and four steals. What's more, Mitchell also racked up seven threes, the most he's had since back in February. Sam Merrill, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.
Meanwhile, the 76ers couldn't handle the Knicks on Tuesday and fell 111-99.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Paul George, who shot 7-for-11 from deep and dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds.
The 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Knicks posted 31.
Cleveland pushed their record up to 12-0 with the victory, which was their sixth straight on the road. As for Philadelphia, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-8 record this season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers have been crazy accurate this season, having drained 52% of their field goals per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've only made 42.9% of theirs this season. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Cavaliers came out on top in a nail-biter against the 76ers in their previous matchup back in March, sneaking past 117-114. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cavaliers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Cleveland is a big 9.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 218.5 points.
Series History
Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.
- Mar 29, 2024 - Cleveland 117 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Feb 23, 2024 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Cleveland 97
- Feb 12, 2024 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Cleveland 121
- Nov 21, 2023 - Cleveland 122 vs. Philadelphia 119
- Mar 15, 2023 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Cleveland 109
- Feb 15, 2023 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 30, 2022 - Cleveland 113 vs. Philadelphia 85
- Apr 03, 2022 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Cleveland 108
- Mar 16, 2022 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Cleveland 114
- Mar 04, 2022 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Cleveland 119