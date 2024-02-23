Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Cleveland 36-18, Philadelphia 32-23

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.67

What to Know

The Cavaliers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Wells Fargo Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Thursday, Cleveland came up short against the Magic and fell 116-109.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Philadelphia, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 110-96 loss to the Knicks on Thursday. The 76ers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Tyrese Maxey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 35 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Cleveland's loss dropped their record down to 36-18. As for Philadelphia, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 32-23 record this season.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.