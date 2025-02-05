3rd Quarter Report

The Mavericks already have more points against the 76ers than they managed in total against the Cavaliers last Sunday. The Mavericks have jumped out to a 116-115 lead against the 76ers.

The Mavericks came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Dallas 26-24, Philadelphia 19-29

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: KFAA Channel 29 (KMPX)

KFAA Channel 29 (KMPX) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.99

What to Know

The 76ers and the Mavericks are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2019, but not for long. The Philadelphia 76ers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Last Sunday, the 76ers couldn't handle the Celtics and fell 118-110. Philadelphia was up 90-64 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrese Maxey, who posted 34 points along with six assists. The matchup was his 14th in a row with at least 30 points.

The 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Celtics posted 34.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks suffered their biggest loss since April 14, 2024 on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by the Cavaliers on the road and fell 144-101. Dallas has struggled against Cleveland recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Philadelphia's defeat dropped their record down to 19-29. As for Dallas, their loss dropped their record down to 26-24.

The 76ers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with a 120-116 win. Will the 76ers repeat their success, or do the Mavericks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a slight 2-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Philadelphia and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.