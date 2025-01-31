Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Denver 28-19, Philadelphia 19-27

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Nuggets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.4 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, the Nuggets came up short against the Knicks and fell 122-112.

The losing side was boosted by Jamal Murray, who scored 33 points in addition to six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the 76ers came tearing into Wednesday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 117-104 victory over Sacramento. Philadelphia was down 80-68 with 6:18 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy 13-point win.

Among those leading the charge was Tyrese Maxey, who earned 30 points plus eight assists. His evening made it 12 games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Even though they won, the 76ers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They're 3-5 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Denver dropped their record down to 28-19 with the loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for Philadelphia, their victory bumped their record up to 19-27.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Nuggets have been crazy accurate this season, having drained 50.3% of their field goals per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've only made 45.2% of theirs this season. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for the Nuggets against the 76ers when the teams last played last Tuesday, as the team secured a 144-109 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a big 9.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 233 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.