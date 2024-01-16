Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Denver 28-13, Philadelphia 25-13

What to Know

Two dominant players in Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. Having just played yesterday, the Philadelphia 76ers will get right back to it and host the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 16th at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 18.8% better than the opposition, a fact the 76ers proved on Monday. They came out on top against Houston by a score of 124-115. The 76ers pushed the score to 98-77 by the end of the third, a deficit the Rockets cut but never quite recovered from.

Embiid got back to being his usual excellent self, as he dropped a double-double on 41 points and ten rebounds. The contest was his 17th in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Denver earned a 117-109 win over Indiana on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Jokic is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Michael Porter Jr., who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 5 assists.

Philadelphia's win bumped their record up to 25-13. As for Denver, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 28-13 record this season.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers came up short against the Nuggets in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 116-111. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists. Now that the 76ers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.