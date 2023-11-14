Who's Playing
Indiana Pacers @ Philadelphia 76ers
Current Records: Indiana 6-4, Philadelphia 8-1
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.90
What to Know
The 76ers are 8-2 against the Pacers since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Philadelphia 76ers will be playing at home against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers will be looking to extend their current eight-game winning streak.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 23 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact the 76ers proved on Sunday. They came out on top against Indiana by a score of 137-126.
The 76ers relied on the efforts of Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 13 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 50 points and 5 assists. Maxey continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.
Philadelphia has yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 8-1 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.5 points per game. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.
Going forward, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.
Odds
Philadelphia is a solid 6-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 240.5 points.
Series History
Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- Nov 12, 2023 - Philadelphia 137 vs. Indiana 126
- Mar 18, 2023 - Philadelphia 141 vs. Indiana 121
- Mar 06, 2023 - Philadelphia 147 vs. Indiana 143
- Jan 04, 2023 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Indiana 126
- Oct 24, 2022 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 106
- Apr 09, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Indiana 120
- Apr 05, 2022 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Indiana 122
- Nov 13, 2021 - Indiana 118 vs. Philadelphia 113
- May 11, 2021 - Indiana 103 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Mar 01, 2021 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Indiana 114