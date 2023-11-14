Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Indiana 6-4, Philadelphia 8-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

What to Know

The 76ers are 8-2 against the Pacers since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Philadelphia 76ers will be playing at home against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers will be looking to extend their current eight-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 23 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact the 76ers proved on Sunday. They came out on top against Indiana by a score of 137-126.

The 76ers relied on the efforts of Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 13 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 50 points and 5 assists. Maxey continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Philadelphia has yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 8-1 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.5 points per game. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

Going forward, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 6-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.