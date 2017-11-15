Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers odds: Advanced model has strong picks

Two teams that roster promising young talent face off Wednesday night when the Philadelphia 76ers wrap-up a five-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.



The 76ers are 3.5-point favorites, up two from where the line opened, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220, down four from the open of 224.



The money line is Philadelphia -155, meaning you would need to bet $155 on the 76ers to win $100. That's up from -145.



The model has taken into account that the Lakers are a young team looking for a statement win on Wednesday night, but they have some major concerns, particularly on offense.



The Lakers average 17.64 turnovers per game, and when it comes to 3-point shooting percentages, they are dead last in the league. They average just 7.29 made field-goals beyond the arc, an abysmal 30.18 percent.



That's a huge issue against a hot 76ers team that defends the 3-point line extremely well. The 76ers hold their opponents to a 33.26 shooting percentage beyond the arc, fifth-best in the league.



But just because Philadelphia has been playing well defensively doesn't mean the Lakers won't be able to stay within a 3.5-point spread.



The Lakers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games at the Staples Center and have won five of the past seven meetings against the 76ers.

L.A. has won its last three games at home by an average of 12 points. That included a 20-point demolition of the Detroit Pistons, who are in first place in the Central Division.



