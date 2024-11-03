3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Grizzlies would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the 76ers 92-75.

The Grizzlies have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Memphis 3-3, Philadelphia 1-3

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The 76ers will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The two teams are at an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2018, but likely not for long.

The 76ers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 219.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 105-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pistons on Wednesday. Philadelphia didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrese Maxey, who had 32 points in addition to seven assists and two steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Pistons posted 23.

Meanwhile, everything went the Grizzlies' way against the Bucks on Thursday as the Grizzlies made off with a 122-99 victory. That looming 122-99 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Memphis yet this season.

The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to Ja Morant, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten rebounds, and 14 assists. The Grizzlies are 2-1 when Morant posts ten or more assists, but 1-2 otherwise.

Philadelphia's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Memphis, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

While only the 76ers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This will be Philadelphia's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Everything went the 76ers' way against the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in April, as the 76ers made off with a 116-96 victory. In that contest, the 76ers amassed a halftime lead of 62-42, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 2-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Grizzlies slightly, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.