Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Memphis 21-41, Philadelphia 35-26

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

What to Know

After two games on the road, the 76ers are heading back home. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 6th at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers and the Grizzlies are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

The point spread may have favored the 76ers on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell to Brooklyn 112-107. The loss hurts even more since the 76ers were up 38-24 with 9:45 left in the second.

Kelly Oubre Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 30 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Grizzlies can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They managed a 106-102 victory over Brooklyn. The Grizzlies' win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 9.5 points disadvantage in the spread.

Among those leading the charge was Luke Kennard, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 7 assists.

Philadelphia's defeat dropped their record down to 35-26. As for Memphis, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 21-41.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: The 76ers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117 points per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've been averaging only 106.1 points per game. The only thing between the 76ers and another offensive beatdown is the Grizzlies. Will they be able to keep them contained?

As for their next game, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 6-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.