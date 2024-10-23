Who's Playing
Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers
Current Records: Milwaukee 0-0, Philadelphia 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The 76ers didn't give up the ball easily last season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they averaged only 12.4.
Looking back to last season, the 76ers finished on the right side of .500 (47-35), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Bucks also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 49-33.
The 76ers came up short against the Bucks when the teams last played back in March, falling 114-105. Will the 76ers have more luck at home instead of on the road?
The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 46-34 record against the spread.
Odds
Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 223.5 points.
Series History
Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.
- Mar 14, 2024 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Feb 25, 2024 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Oct 26, 2023 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Apr 02, 2023 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Mar 04, 2023 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Milwaukee 130
- Nov 18, 2022 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Oct 20, 2022 - Milwaukee 90 vs. Philadelphia 88
- Mar 29, 2022 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Philadelphia 116
- Feb 17, 2022 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Milwaukee 120
- Nov 09, 2021 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Philadelphia 109