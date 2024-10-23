Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Milwaukee 0-0, Philadelphia 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Milwaukee Bucks to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The 76ers didn't give up the ball easily last season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they averaged only 12.4.

Looking back to last season, the 76ers finished on the right side of .500 (47-35), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Bucks also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 49-33.

The 76ers came up short against the Bucks when the teams last played back in March, falling 114-105. Will the 76ers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 46-34 record against the spread.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the 76ers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.