Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Milwaukee 36-21, Philadelphia 33-23

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $51.00

What to Know

The 76ers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Friday, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cavaliers, taking the game 104-97.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Milwaukee beat the Timberwolves 112-107 on Friday. The success was a return to things as normal for the Bucks, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 113-110 upset defeat to the Grizzlies.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Philadelphia's victory ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 33-23. As for Milwaukee, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 36-21.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers and the Bucks were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in October of 2023, but the 76ers came up empty-handed after a 118-117 defeat. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Bucks' Damian Lillard, who scored 39 points along with eight rebounds. Now that the 76ers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.