Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: New Orleans 37-25, Philadelphia 35-27

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.49

What to Know

The 76ers will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

The point spread may have favored the 76ers last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to Memphis 115-109. The 76ers were up 85-70 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led the Pelicans over the Raptors in every quarter on their way to victory on Tuesday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that New Orleans blew the Raptors out of the water with a 139-98 final score. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Pelicans have managed all season.

Trey Murphy III had a dynamite game for the Pelicans, going 10 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 1 assist. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Murphy III has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Zion Williamson, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine assists.

This is the second loss in a row for Philadelphia and nudges their season record down to 35-27. As for New Orleans, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 37-25 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers came up short against the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 124-114. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Williamson, who scored 33 points along with eight rebounds and six assists. Now that the 76ers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 8.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.