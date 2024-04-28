Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers
Regular Season Records: New York 50-32, Philadelphia 47-35Current Series Standings: New York 2, Philadelphia 1
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $179.72
What to Know
On Sunday, the New York Knicks will fight it out against the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 1:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Knicks' defense has only allowed 108.3 points per game this season, so the 76ers' offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Knicks are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the 76ers just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 125-114 to the 76ers.
Joel Embiid was his usual excellent self, scoring 50 points along with eight rebounds for the 76ers. The game was Embiid's third in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Maxey, who scored 25 points along with seven assists and two steals.
The Knicks are on top in this series right now, leading the 76ers 2-1. Come back here after the game to see if the Knicks can scoop up another win or if the 76ers can turn things around.
Odds
Philadelphia is a 5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.
- Apr 25, 2024 - Philadelphia 125 vs. New York 114
- Apr 22, 2024 - New York 104 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Apr 20, 2024 - New York 111 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Mar 12, 2024 - New York 106 vs. Philadelphia 79
- Mar 10, 2024 - Philadelphia 79 vs. New York 73
- Feb 22, 2024 - New York 110 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Jan 05, 2024 - New York 128 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Feb 10, 2023 - Philadelphia 119 vs. New York 108
- Feb 05, 2023 - New York 108 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 119 vs. New York 112