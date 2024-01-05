Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: New York 19-15, Philadelphia 23-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $56.00

What to Know

The Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, New York greeted the New Year with with a 116-100 win over Chicago.

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle were among the main playmakers for the Knicks as the former dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 assists and the latter scored 35 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the 76ers proved on Tuesday. They came out on top against Chicago by a score of 110-97. The squad ran away with 73 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.

Joel Embiid continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 31 points, 15 rebounds, and ten assists. The matchup was his 15th in a row with at least 30 points.

New York pushed their record up to 19-15 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 119.0 points per game. As for Philadelphia, they have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 23-10 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Knicks came up short against the 76ers when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 119-108. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 rebounds. Now that the Knicks know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.