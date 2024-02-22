Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: New York 33-22, Philadelphia 32-22

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $59.00

What to Know

The 76ers and the Knicks are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New York Knicks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. The 76ers are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

The point spread may have favored the 76ers last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to Miami 109-104. The 76ers have not had much luck with the Heat recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, the 76ers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyrese Maxey, who scored 30 points along with seven assists and six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Maxey didn't help the 76ers' cause all that much against the Cavaliers last Monday but the same can't be said for this game. Less helpful for the 76ers was Cameron Payne's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Knicks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. The matchup between them and Orlando wasn't particularly close, with New York falling 118-100. The Knicks were up 39-27 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the defeat, the Knicks had strong showings from Jalen Brunson, who scored 33 points along with six assists and two steals, and Precious Achiuwa, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds. Brunson hasn't dropped below 27 points for nine straight games.

Even though they lost, the Knicks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Magic only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Philadelphia has not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 32-22 record this season. As for New York, their defeat dropped their record down to 33-22.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers were dealt a punishing 128-92 loss at the hands of the Knicks when the teams last played back in January. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the 76ers were down 75-55.

Odds

Philadelphia is a slight 1-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia and New York both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.