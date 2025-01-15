3rd Quarter Report

The Thunder are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the 76ers 102-89.

The Thunder came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 32-6, Philadelphia 15-22

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Fan Duel SN - Oklahoma

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Thunder will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Thunder have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Thunder are headed into the match after thoroughly thrashing the Wizards: they outscored them in every quarter. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that the Thunder blew the Wizards out of the water with a 136-95 final score. That looming 136-95 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Oklahoma City yet this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Thunder to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aaron Wiggins, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Wiggins also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

The Thunder smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They are 7-1 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the 76ers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 104-99 to the Magic. Philadelphia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Oklahoma City has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 17 of their last 18 games, which provided a nice bump to their 32-6 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 15-22.

The Thunder came up short against the 76ers when the teams last played back in April of 2024, falling 109-105. Can the Thunder avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 11-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Thunder slightly, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.