Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Orlando 16-8, Philadelphia 5-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Orlando Magic's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Magic's defense has only allowed 103 points per game this season, so the 76ers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Magic are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 209.5, but even that wound up being too high. They managed a 106-102 victory over the 76ers on Wednesday. The score was all tied up 53-53 at the break, but Orlando was the better team in the second half.

Franz Wagner was the offensive standout of the match as he had 35 points plus seven rebounds.

Orlando has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their record down to 5-15.

Looking forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Philadelphia against the spread have faith in an upset since their 6-14 ATS record can't hold a candle to Orlando's 14-10.

Odds

Orlando is a 3.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.