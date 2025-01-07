3rd Quarter Report

Down four at the end of the second quarter, the Suns now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 78-73, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Suns entered the match with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will the 76ers hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Phoenix 15-18, Philadelphia 14-19

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

After six games on the road, the 76ers are heading back home. They will welcome the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers will be strutting in after a win while the Suns will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The 76ers are headed into the contest after thoroughly thrashing the Nets: they outscored them in every quarter. Everything went the 76ers' way against the Nets on Saturday as the 76ers made off with a 123-94 victory. The game marked Philadelphia's most dominant win of the season so far.

The 76ers can attribute much of their success to Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds. The matchup was Embiid's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

The 76ers were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in April of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Suns' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They lost to the Pacers on the road by a decisive 126-108 margin. The over/under was set at 234.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite the defeat, the Suns had strong showings from Kevin Durant, who went 9 for 14 en route to 25 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds, and Devin Booker, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine assists. Durant has been hot , having posted 25 or more points the last five times he's played.

Philadelphia's victory bumped their record up to 14-19. As for Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 15-18.

Looking ahead, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

The 76ers couldn't quite finish off the Suns when the teams last played back in November of 2024 and fell 118-116. Will the 76ers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.