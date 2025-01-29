Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Sacramento 24-22, Philadelphia 18-27

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.50

What to Know

The 76ers will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are coming into the contest hot, having won their last three games.

On Tuesday, the 76ers didn't have too much trouble with the Lakers as they won 118-104. Philadelphia pushed the score to 99-76 by the end of the third, a deficit Los Angeles cut but never quite recovered from.

Tyrese Maxey was nothing short of spectacular: he went 15 for 26 en route to 43 points plus two steals. The matchup was his 11th in a row with at least 30 points. Kelly Oubre Jr., on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Even though they won, the 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Lakers posted 25.

Meanwhile, the Kings strolled past the Nets with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 110-96.

The Kings relied on the efforts of De'Aaron Fox, who went 11 for 19 en route to 30 points plus seven assists, and Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 22 rebounds, and ten assists. Sabonis has been hot for a while, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 23 times he's played.

Philadelphia's victory bumped their record up to 18-27. As for Sacramento, they have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 14 games, which provided a massive bump to their 24-22 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be Philadelphia's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5-1 against the spread).

The 76ers came up short against the Kings in their previous matchup on January 1st, falling 113-107. Will the 76ers have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Sacramento is a big 8.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.