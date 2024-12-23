Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: San Antonio 15-13, Philadelphia 9-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Spurs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Wells Fargo Center. The Spurs will be strutting in after a win while the 76ers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Spurs are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 225.5, but even that wound up being too high. Everything went their way against the Trail Blazers on Saturday as the Spurs made off with a 114-94 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win San Antonio has posted against Portland since April 3, 2022.

Victor Wembanyama continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 30 points and ten blocks. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last five games he's played.

The Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in 14 consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the 76ers suffered their biggest defeat since March 12th on Saturday. They suffered a grim 126-99 loss to the Cavaliers. Philadelphia hasn't had much luck with Cleveland recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

San Antonio has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-13 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-17.

The Spurs are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: San Antonio is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Spurs came up short against the 76ers in their previous matchup back in April, falling 133-126. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, who posted 52 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Spurs be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 5.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.