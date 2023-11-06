Who's Playing
Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers
Current Records: Washington 1-4, Philadelphia 4-1
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Monumental Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
What to Know
The Wizards and the 76ers are an even 5-5 against one another since May of 2021, but not for long. The Washington Wizards are on the road again on Monday and play against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Wells Fargo Center. The Wizards might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Friday.
Last Friday, Washington came up short against Miami and fell 121-114.
Meanwhile, the 76ers entered their tilt with the Suns with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Philadelphia came out on top against Phoenix by a score of 112-100 on Saturday.
The 76ers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyrese Maxey out in front who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 10 assists.
Washington's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-4. As for Philadelphia, their victory bumped their record up to 4-1.
While only the 76ers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.
Monday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Wizards have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the 76ers struggle in that department as they've made 48.7% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Odds
Philadelphia is a big 11-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 228 points.
Series History
Philadelphia and Washington both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 12, 2023 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Washington 93
- Dec 27, 2022 - Washington 116 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Nov 02, 2022 - Washington 121 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Oct 31, 2022 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 02, 2022 - Washington 106 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Jan 17, 2022 - Washington 117 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 26, 2021 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Washington 96
- Jun 02, 2021 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Washington 112
- May 31, 2021 - Washington 122 vs. Philadelphia 114
- May 29, 2021 - Philadelphia 132 vs. Washington 103