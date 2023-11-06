Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Washington 1-4, Philadelphia 4-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The Wizards and the 76ers are an even 5-5 against one another since May of 2021, but not for long. The Washington Wizards are on the road again on Monday and play against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Wells Fargo Center. The Wizards might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, Washington came up short against Miami and fell 121-114.

Meanwhile, the 76ers entered their tilt with the Suns with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Philadelphia came out on top against Phoenix by a score of 112-100 on Saturday.

The 76ers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyrese Maxey out in front who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 10 assists.

Washington's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-4. As for Philadelphia, their victory bumped their record up to 4-1.

While only the 76ers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Wizards have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the 76ers struggle in that department as they've made 48.7% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 11-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Philadelphia and Washington both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.