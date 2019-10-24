Philadelphia-area bar is offering free beer for when Ben Simmons makes his first NBA 3-pointer

One of the running jokes around the NBA has been whether or not Ben Simmons will make a 3-pointer during his NBA career. He's currently 0-for-18 in his NBA career from deep, and many have said he'd elevate to being, arguably, the best player in the game if he could develop that shot.

Simmons did, however, connect on a three during a Philadelphia 76ers preseason game earlier this month. Now a New Jersey bar is offering a liquid promotion, if Simmons i able to knock down a three during the 2019-20 season.

Just across the bridge from Philadelphia, Pennsauken, New Jersey-based Double Nickel Brewing Company and Haddon Township-based restaurant Keg & Kitchen are joining forces to offer free beer when Simmons does hit his first three, according to NBCSports Philadelphia.

"An idea came up and we just kept adding to it," Double Nickel sales manager Brian Needham said. "It was sort of a joke at first but then we were like, 'Wait a minute, we should definitely do this and go all out.'"

"It kind of snowballed, 'let me see if i can get a little mini fridge and do a spoof of what Bud Light did with the Browns?!' And then we did."

Needham is a huge Philadelphia sports fan and wanted to have some fun with a promotion involving Simmons. For patrons that are interested in taking advantage of the offer, you don't have to be in the Keg & Kitchen the moment that Simmons knocks down the three. However, it will be a limited time offer.

"You just have to get there soon after, come in and join the celebration," Needham added

As should come as no surprise, the mini fridge will house several Double Nickel beers, including a pilsner, Golden Ale, IPA and Vienna Lager. The items will be available on draft if fans so desire.

The Sixers are coming off of a 107-93 win over the Boston Celtics in their season opener on Wednesday. In that contest, Simmons scored 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting, but none of those shots came from beyond the arc.

It may take some time, but when Simmons knocks down, Philadelphia fans will rejoice.