Philadelphia company buys three billboards asking LeBron James to sign with 76ers
LeBron James will be a free agent this summer and this Philadelphia-based company wants him in Philly
Where LeBron James chooses to go this offseason is a mystery to everybody. He could stay with the Cavaliers, go to Los Angeles, return to Miami, or do something completely out of the predicted script. He's LeBron James. He can make any decision he wants and nobody can really tell him otherwise.
One Philadelphia-based remodeling company, however, really wants James in Philadelphia. Three billboards popped up in Cleveland on Monday that all request James to opt out of his contract and sign with the 76ers this summer. Their slogans are the typical "trust the process" call that Sixers fans have been chanting for the last few years.
Buying billboards in opposing cities is a tradition as old as sports fandom itself. It doesn't actually accomplish anything in terms of convincing the player to change their mind, but it's definitely a way to troll an opposing fan base. It's no coincidence these billboards popped up the same week that the 76ers and Cavs meet on national TV Thursday.
In the end, this is more about the game itself and fans talking trash to each other than anything LeBron does. He's not going to drive down the highway, see these billboards, and decide right there he needs to sign with the 76ers. Although he may appreciate the sentiment.
-
Okafor back with new role, same skills
It's a different league now, but the veteran is filling a void for New Orleans after his four-year...
-
Timberwolves vs. Kings NBA odds, picks
Data scientist Stephen Oh just locked in a play for Monday's Timberwolves-Kings game
-
How to watch Warriors vs. Knicks
The Warriors will look to make it three in a row as they face the slumping Knicks
-
NBA DFS, Feb. 26: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Who needs to improve?
Almost every team has someone that needs to turn things around heading into the final stretch...
-
Warriors vs. Knicks odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein can spot a bad line from a mile away, and just locked in a play for Monday