Philadelphia company buys three billboards asking LeBron James to sign with 76ers

Where LeBron James chooses to go this offseason is a mystery to everybody. He could stay with the Cavaliers, go to Los Angeles, return to Miami, or do something completely out of the predicted script. He's LeBron James. He can make any decision he wants and nobody can really tell him otherwise.

One Philadelphia-based remodeling company, however, really wants James in Philadelphia. Three billboards popped up in Cleveland on Monday that all request James to opt out of his contract and sign with the 76ers this summer. Their slogans are the typical "trust the process" call that Sixers fans have been chanting for the last few years.

Philly-based Power Home Remodeling is company behind three billboards in Cleveland that suggest LeBron should join the Sixers https://t.co/oAiz6YLDc3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018

Buying billboards in opposing cities is a tradition as old as sports fandom itself. It doesn't actually accomplish anything in terms of convincing the player to change their mind, but it's definitely a way to troll an opposing fan base. It's no coincidence these billboards popped up the same week that the 76ers and Cavs meet on national TV Thursday.

In the end, this is more about the game itself and fans talking trash to each other than anything LeBron does. He's not going to drive down the highway, see these billboards, and decide right there he needs to sign with the 76ers. Although he may appreciate the sentiment.