Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre was reportedly struck by a vehicle -- which then allegedly fled the scene -- while walking near his apartment last week. However, the Philadelphia Police Department has not yet found evidence of a crash at that location where Oubre said he was hit, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sgt. Eric Gripp said the department has reviewed images from surveillance footage from the time and place at which Oubre said the crash occurred, but it hasn't seen any evidence of a wreck. Gripp also noted the investigation into the alleged incident is still ongoing.

"The Police Department currently does not have any video or photographic evidence that depicts this collision," Gripp said. "We continue to work in hopes of gathering evidence and we encourage anyone who has information to reach out to our crash investigation unit."

Gripp added that he was not accusing Oubre of lying, but there are questions about the exact timing and location of the crash. Oubre is new to the Philadelphia area after signing with the franchise on Sept. 26.

The Inquirer reported that employees of nearby businesses reviewed "two hours" worth of footage but could not find anything. Oubre claimed to be walking down the street on Saturday when a speeding vehicle made a quick right turn and hit him. The incident, he said, took place at Spruce and Hicks streets in Center City, Philadelphia.

"I don't think it's very fair to him to say that he's made up some story," 76ers coach Nick Nurse told reporters on Wednesday. "I just don't. I'm going to believe him at his word. He's one of our players, and we're going to stand by him."

Asked why he believes Oubre, Nurse said: "I don't have any reason not to believe him."

Nurse said he went to see Oubre on Tuesday. "He's in good spirits," he said. "He worked out again today on the bicycle. So we're just trying to get him back on the court as soon as we can."

On Wednesday, TMZ published Ring camera footage of Oubre entering his apartment with a bicycle and saying that he had been hit by a car.

Oubre suffered broken ribs, bruises, and cuts, and the 76ers initially expected him to miss significant time. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that Oubre could return as soon as late November or early December.