Phoenix Suns don’t surrender 90-point 1st half, beat Los Angeles Lakers 122-113

Booker scores 33; Len grabs 18 boards

It’s much easier to win when you don’t spot the opponent 90 points in the 1st half.

The Phoenix Suns led 65-53 at halftime and by as much as 16 points in the game as they led the Los Angeles Lakers for most of the game, eventually coming out on top 122-113.

The Lakers’ last lead was 39-37, and the closest LA came to threatening the Suns late was when Corey Brewer finished a layup with 7:30 to play to cut Phoenix’s lead to 99-96, but as the Suns did all game, they pushed the Lakers back. A layup by Devin Booker and a Dragan Bender 3-pointer pushed the Suns’ lead back to 104-96.

Booker set the tone early, scoring 22 of his 33 points in the 1st half. Booker made six of nine 3-pointers in that half. A surprising Robin to Booker’s Batman was Alex Len, who had 17 points and a career-high-tying 18 rebounds off the bench in 27 minutes. Tyler Ulis and Mike James combined for a solid game tonight, with 24 points and 15 assists between the two.

The Lakers were led by Kyle Kuzma, who scored 28 of his 30 points in the 2nd half. Brook Lopez added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Brandon Ingram had 17 points. Jordan Clarkson had just four points, and since inquiring minds want to know, Lonzo Ball had six points, six assists, and six rebounds in 38 minutes.

The game got a bit discombobulated late, and a shoving match broke out between Ulis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 3:17 to play. Josh Jackson came in to defend Ulis, and all three players were dinged with a technical foul. Fortunately it didn’t affect the outcome of the game, as Phoenix leaves LA with its sixth win of the season and first against the Lakers in three attempts this season.

Tyson Chandler missed his second straight game due to illness. Greg Monroe got the start.