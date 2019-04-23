Phoenix Suns fire head coach Igor Kokoskov after just one season, per report

The Phoenix Suns have fired Igor Kokoskov after just one year on the job.

Less than a year after he was announced as the new head coach of the Suns, Phoenix has decided to part ways with the European head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Phoenix has fired coach Igor Kokoskov, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 23, 2019

The Suns finished with the worst record in the Western Conference at 19-63 and the second-worst record in the NBA overall. It was the third consecutive season that Phoenix has finished with the West's worst mark -- with their record actually worsening from season to season.

With that said, the Suns did show improvement toward the end of the season, with Devin Booker further showing glimpses of being a superstar and DeAndre Ayton proving himself as worthy of being a No. 1 overall draft pick. Wojnarowski explains that the Suns had leaned toward bringing Kokoskov back for a second consecutive season, but the franchise's lack of stability ended up costing him his job.

"Suns had planned to bring Kokoskov back for a second season, especially after the team's stronger play in late stages of the season. Kokoskov has been a well-respected tactician who becomes another victim of the constant turnover in Phoenix."

To paint a picture of just how unstable the franchise is, the Suns' next head coach during the 2019-20 season will be their fifth head coach in the past five seasons. Phoenix hasn't had a winning record since the 2013-14 season and it holds the league's second-longest postseason-less streak, having not made the playoffs since the 2009-10 season -- when Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire were still leading the franchise.

It is unclear at the moment just who the Suns favor to be their next head coach, but the firing of yet another head coach for a team that is in a clear rebuilding mode is not a good look for a franchise that hasn't won many games over the last several seasons.