Phoenix Suns fire head coach Igor Kokoskov after just one season, per report
The first-year NBA head coach was fired after just a year with the Suns
The Phoenix Suns have fired Igor Kokoskov after just one year on the job.
Less than a year after he was announced as the new head coach of the Suns, Phoenix has decided to part ways with the European head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Suns finished with the worst record in the Western Conference at 19-63 and the second-worst record in the NBA overall. It was the third consecutive season that Phoenix has finished with the West's worst mark -- with their record actually worsening from season to season.
With that said, the Suns did show improvement toward the end of the season, with Devin Booker further showing glimpses of being a superstar and DeAndre Ayton proving himself as worthy of being a No. 1 overall draft pick. Wojnarowski explains that the Suns had leaned toward bringing Kokoskov back for a second consecutive season, but the franchise's lack of stability ended up costing him his job.
"Suns had planned to bring Kokoskov back for a second season, especially after the team's stronger play in late stages of the season. Kokoskov has been a well-respected tactician who becomes another victim of the constant turnover in Phoenix."
To paint a picture of just how unstable the franchise is, the Suns' next head coach during the 2019-20 season will be their fifth head coach in the past five seasons. Phoenix hasn't had a winning record since the 2013-14 season and it holds the league's second-longest postseason-less streak, having not made the playoffs since the 2009-10 season -- when Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire were still leading the franchise.
It is unclear at the moment just who the Suns favor to be their next head coach, but the firing of yet another head coach for a team that is in a clear rebuilding mode is not a good look for a franchise that hasn't won many games over the last several seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Coaching Tracker moves, rumors
With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA
-
Kings, Lakers issue statements on Walton
The Kings officially introduced Walton as their new head coach last week
-
2019 NBA playoffs expert brackets
Our CBS Sports NBA experts predicted the winner of every playoff round, all the way through...
-
Sparks, Lynx swap Sims, Jones
There are a number of subplots to this trade
-
NBA Monday: Scores, updates, highlights
There are just two playoff games on Monday night after a busy weekend
-
Celtics sweep Pacers: Takeaways
The Pacers just didn't have enough firepower to keep up with the Celtics