The NBA is nearing plans for the Phoenix Suns to host All-Star Weekend in 2027, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Phoenix was already set to host WNBA All-Star Weekend in 2024, and now, new owner Mat Ishbia of the Suns and Mercury will host an All-Star Weekend in both leagues within the next four years.

Notably, the last few All-Star Weekends in the NBA have been held in relatively small markets: Cleveland, Salt Lake City and Indianapolis. All three cities typically experience cold winters and aren't especially ideal February destinations. A recent report from The Oklahoman, though, suggested that the league is attempting to steer All-Star Weekend toward certain markets. That report indicates that the NBA is now enforcing minimums on certain amenities for prospective All-Star markets, which must now have:

At least 7,250 hotel rooms and three five-star hotels.

At least 650,000 square feet of convention center and exhibition space.

At least 75 nonstop domestic flights and at least 20 international flights.

The NBA has denied claims that there is an ironclad protocol for choosing All-Star destinations, and Sports Business Journal reported that smaller markets can bid for All-Star Weekends so long as other parameters are met. The next handful of All-Star destinations are in bigger cities, as San Francisco and Los Angeles are set to host in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported during All-Star Weekend that Milwaukee was planning to bid on either the 2027 or 2028 game, but now, it appears as though 2027 at least is off of the board.

Only time will tell if the NBA has truly moved away from smaller markets hosting All-Star Games, but at least the next three will be held in the sort of cities that players, media and fans alike tend to prefer to flock to for major events.