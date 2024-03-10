Halftime Report

The Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Suns 62-50.

The Celtics came into the game with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Boston 48-14, Phoenix 37-26

What to Know

The Suns will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Suns have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Thursday, Phoenix earned a 120-113 win over the Raptors.

The Suns got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin Durant out in front who scored 35 points. Grayson Allen was another key contributor, going 8 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Celtics last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to Denver 115-109. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Celtics in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, the Celtics got a solid performance out of Jaylen Brown, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 14 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brown has scored all season.

Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 37-26. As for Boston, their defeat dropped their record down to 48-14.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Suns just can't miss this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've made 48.6% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Celtics in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 106-94. Will the Suns repeat their success, or do the Celtics have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix and Boston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.