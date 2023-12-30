Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Suns and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 68-58, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Suns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 7-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Charlotte 7-22, Phoenix 15-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $75.60

What to Know

The Suns will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Charlotte Hornets at 9:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Suns have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Rockets typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Suns proved too difficult a challenge. They took down the Rockets 129-113. The Suns pushed the score to 104-84 by the end of the third, a deficit the Rockets cut but never quite recovered from.

Kevin Durant got back to being his usual excellent self, as he dropped a triple-double on 27 points, ten rebounds, and 16 assists. Those 16 assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Eric Gordon, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 1 assists.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their ninth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 133-112 punch to the gut against Los Angeles. The game was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Hornets were thoroughly outmatched 75-55 in the second half.

Even though they lost, the Hornets were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Lakers only racked up 41 assists.

Phoenix's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-15. As for Charlotte, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-22 record this season.

The Suns strolled past the Hornets when the teams last played back in March by a score of 105-91. Will the Suns repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 15.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.