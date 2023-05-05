Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns

Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Phoenix 45-37

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 2, Phoenix 0

On Friday, the Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Nuggets are coming into the match hot, having won their last three games.

The Nuggets earned some postseason bragging rights after a sucessful outing on Monday. They took their game against Phoenix 97-87.

Nikola Jokic went supernova for the Nuggets, dropping a double-double on 39 points and 16 rebounds. That made it five consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

The Nuggets are winning the series right now, leading the Suns 2-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Nuggets can scoop up another win or if the Suns can turn things around.

Odds

Phoenix are a 4-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 225 points.

