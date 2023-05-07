Who's Playing
Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns
Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Phoenix 45-37Current Series Standings: Denver 2, Phoenix 1
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
What to Know
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center.
On Friday, Denver came up short against Phoenix and fell 121-114. Despite the loss, the Nuggets had strong showings from Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double: 30 points, 17 rebounds, and 17 assists, and Jamal Murray, who earned 32 points along with 6 rebounds.
The Nuggets are winning the series right now, leading the Suns 2-1. Check CBS Sports after the game to find out if the Nuggets extend their lead or if the Suns can claw their way back.
Odds
Phoenix are a slight 2.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 227.5 points.
