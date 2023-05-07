Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns

Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Phoenix 45-37

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 2, Phoenix 1

On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center.

On Friday, Denver came up short against Phoenix and fell 121-114. Despite the loss, the Nuggets had strong showings from Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double: 30 points, 17 rebounds, and 17 assists, and Jamal Murray, who earned 32 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Nuggets are winning the series right now, leading the Suns 2-1. Check CBS Sports after the game to find out if the Nuggets extend their lead or if the Suns can claw their way back.

Odds

Phoenix are a slight 2.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

