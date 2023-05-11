Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns

Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Phoenix 45-37

How To Watch

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 3, Phoenix 2

On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Nuggets are hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Tuesday, Denver didn't have too much trouble with Phoenix at home as they won 118-102. Turns out winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent. Nikola Jokic had a stellar game as he dropped a triple-double: 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. Jokic now has 33 this season.

The Nuggets were looking sharp from downtown in the win and finished the game having made 48.1% of their threes. The Nuggets are 23-1 when they're that accurate from downtown.

The Nuggets are a win away from winning the series, as they lead the Suns 3-2. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Nuggets can take the series the Suns can force a Game 7.

Odds

Phoenix are a 3-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 226 points.

