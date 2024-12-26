3rd Quarter Report
After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Suns look much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 85-78, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.
The Suns entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Nuggets hand them another loss? Only time will tell.
Who's Playing
Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns
Current Records: Denver 16-11, Phoenix 14-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $89.00
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will compete for holiday cheer at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. The Suns have the home-court advantage, but the Nuggets are expected to win by 2.5 points.
The Nuggets will head into Monday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 27-point they dealt the Suns on Monday. The Nuggets were the clear victor by a 117-90 margin over the Suns. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Denver had established a 21 point advantage.
Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. were among the main playmakers for the Nuggets as the former went 12 for 17 en route to 32 points plus seven assists and the latter went 10 for 12 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. The game was Jokic's third in a row with at least 30 points.
The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 34 assists in four consecutive matches.
Denver is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-11 record this season. As for Phoenix, they are on a three-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 14-14.
Odds
Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 232.5 points.
Series History
Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 23, 2024 - Denver 117 vs. Phoenix 90
- Mar 27, 2024 - Phoenix 104 vs. Denver 97
- Mar 05, 2024 - Phoenix 117 vs. Denver 107
- Dec 01, 2023 - Denver 119 vs. Phoenix 111
- May 11, 2023 - Denver 125 vs. Phoenix 100
- May 09, 2023 - Denver 118 vs. Phoenix 102
- May 07, 2023 - Phoenix 129 vs. Denver 124
- May 05, 2023 - Phoenix 121 vs. Denver 114
- May 01, 2023 - Denver 97 vs. Phoenix 87
- Apr 29, 2023 - Denver 125 vs. Phoenix 107