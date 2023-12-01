Who's Playing
Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns
Current Records: Denver 13-6, Phoenix 11-7
How To Watch
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.99
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Footprint Center. Despite being away, the Nuggets are looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.
The Nuggets meant business on Wednesday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Rockets squad that has allowed just 107.25 points per contest. Denver came out on top against Houston by a score of 134-124. The win was familiar territory for the Nuggets who now have three in a row.
The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Michael Porter Jr., who shot 7-for-12 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists. The game was Jokic's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, the Suns' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 112-105 to Toronto. The Suns didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Suns' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Kevin Durant who scored 30 points along with 6 assists. The match was Durant's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.
Denver's win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 121.8 points per game. As for Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 11-7.
Everything went the Nuggets' way against the Suns in their previous matchup back in May as the Nuggets made off with a 125-100 win. Do the Nuggets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Suns turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Denver is a slight 2-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 225 points.
Series History
Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.
- May 11, 2023 - Denver 125 vs. Phoenix 100
- May 09, 2023 - Denver 118 vs. Phoenix 102
- May 07, 2023 - Phoenix 129 vs. Denver 124
- May 05, 2023 - Phoenix 121 vs. Denver 114
- May 01, 2023 - Denver 97 vs. Phoenix 87
- Apr 29, 2023 - Denver 125 vs. Phoenix 107
- Apr 06, 2023 - Phoenix 119 vs. Denver 115
- Mar 31, 2023 - Phoenix 100 vs. Denver 93
- Jan 11, 2023 - Denver 126 vs. Phoenix 97
- Dec 25, 2022 - Denver 128 vs. Phoenix 125