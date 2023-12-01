Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Denver 13-6, Phoenix 11-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $43.99

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Footprint Center. Despite being away, the Nuggets are looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.

The Nuggets meant business on Wednesday, getting buckets from all over the court against a Rockets squad that has allowed just 107.25 points per contest. Denver came out on top against Houston by a score of 134-124. The win was familiar territory for the Nuggets who now have three in a row.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Michael Porter Jr., who shot 7-for-12 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists. The game was Jokic's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, the Suns' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 112-105 to Toronto. The Suns didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Suns' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Kevin Durant who scored 30 points along with 6 assists. The match was Durant's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

Denver's win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 121.8 points per game. As for Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 11-7.

Everything went the Nuggets' way against the Suns in their previous matchup back in May as the Nuggets made off with a 125-100 win. Do the Nuggets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Suns turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 225 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.