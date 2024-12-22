3rd Quarter Report

The Pistons have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. Sitting on a score of 103-94, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Pistons came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Detroit 11-17, Phoenix 14-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Footprint Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Thursday, the Suns came up short against the Pacers and fell 120-111.

Kevin Durant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 37 points and ten rebounds. He has become a key player for the Suns: the team is 10-2 when he posts at least eight rebounds, but 4-10 otherwise.

Meanwhile, the Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They took a 126-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jazz on Thursday.

The losing side was boosted by Cade Cunningham, who went 13 for 23 en route to 33 points plus seven assists and four blocks. What's more, he also posted a 56.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November.

Phoenix's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-12. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-17.

Looking forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Detroit.

The Suns strolled past the Pistons in their previous matchup back in February by a score of 116-100. Will the Suns repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.