3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Suns and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Pistons 99-69.

If the Suns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 33-22 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with an 8-46 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Detroit 8-45, Phoenix 32-22

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.40

What to Know

The Suns will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Detroit Pistons at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Footprint Center. The Suns will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Suns and the Kings didn't disappoint and broke past the 245 point over/under on Tuesday. Phoenix secured a 130-125 W over the Kings.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Suns to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kevin Durant, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. Durant didn't help the Suns' cause all that much against the Warriors on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Devin Booker, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine assists.

We saw a pretty high 243.5-over/under line set for the Pistons' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a hard 125-111 fall against Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Pistons have not had much luck with the Lakers recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Even though they lost, the Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Lakers only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Phoenix is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 32-22 record this season. As for Detroit, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 8-45 record this season.

The Suns strolled past the Pistons in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a score of 120-106. Do the Suns have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 13-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.