Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Golden State 7-8, Phoenix 8-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will be playing at home against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. The Suns will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

On Tuesday, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over Portland, taking the game 120-107.

The Suns got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin Durant out in front who scored 31 points along with 9 assists. The game was Durant's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. Devin Booker was another key contributor, scoring 28 points along with 6 assists.

The Warriors can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Monday. They secured a 121-116 W over Houston. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as the Warriors did.

The Warriors relied on the efforts of Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 assists, and Stephen Curry, who scored 32 points along with 5 rebounds. Curry continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Phoenix has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-6 record this season. As for Golden State, their win bumped their record up to 7-8.

Going forward, the Suns are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4-1 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Suns have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Warriors , though, as they've only made 44.6% of theirs this season. Given the Suns' sizeable advantage in that area, the Warriors will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Phoenix is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.