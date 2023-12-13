3rd Quarter Report

Down three at the end of the second quarter, the Suns now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 88-87, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Suns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-10 in no time. On the other hand, the Warriors will have to make due with a 10-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Golden State 10-12, Phoenix 12-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, Phoenix couldn't handle Sacramento and fell 114-106. The Suns have struggled against the Kings recently, as their match on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Devin Booker, who scored 28 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Thunder on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Thunder by a score of 138-136. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The losing side was boosted by Stephen Curry, who scored 34 points along with six rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Warriors were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Phoenix has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-10 record this season. As for Golden State, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 10-12.

Looking forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

The Suns beat the Warriors 123-115 when the teams last played back in November. Do the Suns have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Warriors turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a 3.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.