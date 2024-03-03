1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Rockets after losing three in a row. They are fully in control with a 38-19 lead over the Suns.

The Rockets came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Houston 25-34, Phoenix 35-24

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $54.08

What to Know

The Rockets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Footprint Center. The Rockets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 110-105 to the Suns.

The Rockets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 14 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Houston has not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 25-34 record this season. As for Phoenix, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 35-24.

The Rockets came up short against the Suns in their previous meeting on Thursday, falling 110-105. Can the Rockets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 10-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.