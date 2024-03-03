1st Quarter Report
Fortunes may be turning around for the Rockets after losing three in a row. They are fully in control with a 38-19 lead over the Suns.
The Rockets came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Houston Rockets @ Phoenix Suns
Current Records: Houston 25-34, Phoenix 35-24
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: KTVK Phoenix
- Ticket Cost: $54.08
What to Know
The Rockets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Footprint Center. The Rockets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.
Last Thursday, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 110-105 to the Suns.
The Rockets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 14 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Houston has not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 25-34 record this season. As for Phoenix, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 35-24.
The Rockets came up short against the Suns in their previous meeting on Thursday, falling 110-105. Can the Rockets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Phoenix is a big 10-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 9.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 233.5 points.
Series History
Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Feb 29, 2024 - Phoenix 110 vs. Houston 105
- Feb 23, 2024 - Houston 114 vs. Phoenix 110
- Dec 27, 2023 - Phoenix 129 vs. Houston 113
- Dec 13, 2022 - Houston 111 vs. Phoenix 97
- Dec 02, 2022 - Houston 122 vs. Phoenix 121
- Oct 30, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 16, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Houston 112
- Feb 16, 2022 - Phoenix 124 vs. Houston 121
- Nov 14, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Houston 89
- Nov 04, 2021 - Phoenix 123 vs. Houston 111