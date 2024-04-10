Halftime Report

The Clippers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After two quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Suns 66-33.

The Clippers entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Suns step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Los Angeles 50-28, Phoenix 46-32

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KTLA-TV 5

KTLA-TV 5 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $74.00

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center. The Suns took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Clippers, who come in off a win.

The Clippers proved they can win big on Friday (they won by 29) but on Sunday they proved they can win the close ones too. They skirted past the Cavaliers 120-118. The win was all the more spectacular given Los Angeles was down by 26 with 9:35 left in the third quarter.

Paul George had an outrageously good game as he dropped a double-double on 39 points and 11 rebounds. He didn't help the Clippers' cause all that much against the Jazz on Friday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Suns' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 113-105 to the Pelicans. Phoenix didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Suns' loss came about despite a quality game from Bradley Beal, who went 7 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 5 assists. Less helpful for the Suns was Devin Booker's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Los Angeles has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 50-28 record this season. As for Phoenix, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 46-32.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Clippers have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've made 38.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Phoenix.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 7.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 227 points.

Series History

Phoenix and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.