Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Los Angeles 26-19, Phoenix 23-21

How To Watch

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Phoenix Suns at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Footprint Center. The Clippers are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

The Clippers will bounce into Monday's contest after (finally) beating the Bucks, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. The Clippers came out on top against the Bucks by a score of 127-117 on Saturday.

James Harden had a dynamite game for the Clippers, almost dropping a double-double on 40 points and nine assists. Another player making a difference was Norman Powell, who posted 33 points along with six rebounds and two blocks.

Even though they won, the Clippers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Bucks posted 24.

Meanwhile, the Suns were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wizards on Saturday, taking the game 119-109. The win made it back-to-back victories for Phoenix.

The Suns got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin Durant out in front who went 11 for 19 en route to 29 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Durant also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in March of 2024. Nick Richards was another key player, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 19 rebounds.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 26-19 record this season. As for Phoenix, they pushed their record up to 23-21 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

The Clippers came up short against the Suns in their previous meeting back in October of 2024, falling 125-119. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Suns' Devin Booker, who went 11 for 18 en route to 40 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Clippers be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 1-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Suns as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.