Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-5, Phoenix 4-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $154.00

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 10th at Footprint Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Lakers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 14 to 5 on offense, a fact the Lakers found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a bruising 128-94 defeat at the hands of Houston. The Lakers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 66-45.

The Lakers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Rui Hachimura, who earned 24 points along with 8 rebounds. Hachimura continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Lakers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Rockets pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Suns ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They dodged a bullet and finished off Chicago 116-115. The score was all tied up 57-57 at the break, but the Suns were the better team in the second half.

The Suns got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Grayson Allen out in front who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 4 assists. Another player making a difference was Kevin Durant, who earned 25 points along with 9 assists and 7 rebounds.

Los Angeles bumped their record down to 3-5 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 107.2 points per game. As for Phoenix, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

Looking forward to Friday, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Phoenix's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Los Angeles over their last ten matchups.

The Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Suns in their previous matchup back in October, but they still walked away with a 100-95 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Phoenix is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.