Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Memphis 12-23, Phoenix 19-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will stay at home for another game and welcome the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 7th at Footprint Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with Miami at home as they won 113-97. The Suns pushed the score to 94-75 by the end of the third, a deficit the Heat cut but never quite recovered from.

The Suns' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Grayson Allen led the charge by going 9 for 14 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 4 assists. Bradley Beal was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with nine assists and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They took down Los Angeles 127-113. The Grizzlies were down 45-32 with 8:07 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 14-point win.

The Grizzlies' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jaren Jackson Jr., who scored 31 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks. Jackson Jr. has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Desmond Bane, who shot 5-for-8 from deep and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 assists.

Phoenix is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-16 record this season. As for Memphis, their victory bumped their record up to 12-23.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.4 points per game. It's a different story for the Grizzlies, though, as they've been averaging only 107.4 points per game. The only thing between the Suns and another offensive beatdown is the Grizzlies. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their sixth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Odds

Phoenix is a 4-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.