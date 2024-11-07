Halftime Report

The Heat came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Miami 3-3, Phoenix 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Miami Heat are taking a road trip to face off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Footprint Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Heat were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Monday, the Heat lost 111-110 to the Kings on a last-minute shot From Domantas Sabonis. Miami was up 63-48 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, the Heat saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jimmy Butler, who had 27 points plus six assists and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Bam Adebayo was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Suns waltzed into their matchup on Monday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They had just enough and edged Philadelphia out 118-116.

It was another big night for Kevin Durant, who went 14 for 20 en route to 35 points plus six assists. What's more, he also posted a 70% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March. Less helpful for the Suns was Devin Booker's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Miami's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Phoenix, they pushed their record up to 6-1 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: The Heat have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.5 threes per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Heat took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This will be Miami's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Phoenix is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.