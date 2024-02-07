Halftime Report

The Bucks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 49-48 lead against the Suns.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 34-17 in no time. On the other hand, the Suns will have to make due with a 29-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Milwaukee 33-17, Phoenix 29-21

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After seven games on the road, the Suns are heading back home. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Bucks took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Suns, who come in off a win.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that the Suns were far and away the favorite against the Wizards. Everything went Phoenix's way against the Wizards on Sunday as the Suns made off with a 140-112 victory. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Suns have managed all season.

Bradley Beal was a one-man wrecking crew for the Suns as he scored 43 points along with six assists and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Beal has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bucks and the Jazz couldn't quite live up to the 249-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Milwaukee took a hard 123-108 fall against the Jazz on Sunday. The Bucks were up 19 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

The Bucks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 13 assists. Antetokounmpo has been hot recently, having posted 27 or more points the last five times he's played. Bobby Portis was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Phoenix is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 29-21 record this season. As for Milwaukee, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 33-17 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.3 points per game. However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked second in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 123.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Suns came up short against the Bucks in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 116-104. Can the Suns avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a 4-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.



The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.