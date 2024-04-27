1st Quarter Report
The Timberwolves are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Timberwolves lead 34-32 over the Suns.
If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-0 in no time. On the other hand, the Suns will have to make due with an 0-3 record unless they turn things around.
Who's Playing
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Phoenix Suns
Regular Season Records: Minnesota 56-26, Phoenix 49-33Current Series Standings: Minnesota 2, Phoenix 0
How To Watch
- When: Friday, April 26, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
What to Know
The Timberwolves have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. On Friday, they will fight it out against the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference playoff matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Timberwolves' defense has only allowed 106.2 points per game this season, so the Suns' offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Timberwolves will bounce into Friday's contest after (finally) beating the Suns, who they hadn't topped in nine consecutive meetings. The Timberwolves came out on top against the Suns by a score of 105-93 on Tuesday.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Timberwolves to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaden McDaniels, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Rudy Gobert, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.
The Timberwolves are winning the series right now, leading the Suns 2-0. Check CBS Sports after the game to find out if the Timberwolves extend their lead or if the Suns can claw their way back.
Odds
Phoenix is a 4-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.
Series History
Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 23, 2024 - Minnesota 105 vs. Phoenix 93
- Apr 20, 2024 - Minnesota 120 vs. Phoenix 95
- Apr 14, 2024 - Phoenix 125 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 05, 2024 - Phoenix 97 vs. Minnesota 87
- Nov 15, 2023 - Phoenix 133 vs. Minnesota 115
- Mar 29, 2023 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 13, 2023 - Minnesota 121 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 09, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Minnesota 117
- Nov 01, 2022 - Phoenix 116 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 23, 2022 - Phoenix 125 vs. Minnesota 116