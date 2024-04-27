1st Quarter Report

The Timberwolves are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Timberwolves lead 34-32 over the Suns.

If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-0 in no time. On the other hand, the Suns will have to make due with an 0-3 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Phoenix Suns

Regular Season Records: Minnesota 56-26, Phoenix 49-33

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 26, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $113.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Minnesota 2, Phoenix 0

The Timberwolves have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. On Friday, they will fight it out against the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference playoff matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Timberwolves' defense has only allowed 106.2 points per game this season, so the Suns' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Timberwolves will bounce into Friday's contest after (finally) beating the Suns, who they hadn't topped in nine consecutive meetings. The Timberwolves came out on top against the Suns by a score of 105-93 on Tuesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Timberwolves to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaden McDaniels, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Rudy Gobert, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Timberwolves are winning the series right now, leading the Suns 2-0. Check CBS Sports after the game to find out if the Timberwolves extend their lead or if the Suns can claw their way back.

Odds

Phoenix is a 4-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.