Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Sacramento 11-8, Phoenix 12-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.78

What to Know

The Suns will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 21 to 8 on offense, a fact the Suns found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell just short of Los Angeles by a score of 106-103. The Suns have struggled against the Lakers recently, as their game on Tuesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, the Suns saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin Durant, who scored 31 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 127-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans. The Kings got off to an early lead (up 15 with 4:27 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, the Kings got a solid performance out of Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. Sabonis continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Their wins bumped Phoenix to 12-9 and Los Angeles to 13-9.

Not only did the Kings and the Suns lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Kings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Phoenix against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Suns haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.5 points per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been even better at 116.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 236.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.