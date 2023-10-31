Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: San Antonio 1-2, Phoenix 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

TV: TNT

Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

The Suns are 9-1 against the Spurs since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Phoenix Suns will be playing at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. The Spurs took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Suns, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Phoenix made easy work of Utah and carried off a 126-104 victory. The Suns pushed the score to 106-78 by the end of the third, a deficit the Jazz cut but never quite recovered from.

Among those leading the charge was Kevin Durant, who earned 26 points along with 7 assists. Less helpful for the Suns was Nassir Little's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 14.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the Spurs found out the hard way on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by Los Angeles on the road and fell 123-83.

Phoenix now has a winning record of 2-1. As for San Antonio, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Looking forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played San Antonio.

Everything went the Suns' way against the Spurs when the teams last played back in April as the Suns made off with a 115-94 victory. Do the Suns have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Spurs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 7.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.