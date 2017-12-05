Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors odds: Prediction from model that's 33-18 on NBA picks

Few teams have figured out how to slow down the Toronto Raptors, winners of three straight and just behind the Celtics and Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings. The Phoenix Suns will give it their best shot when they visit the Air Canada Centre on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Raptors are 13.5-point home favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5.

One we'll give away: The model believes the over-under of 225.5 is too high since the under hits in 52 percent of simulations.

Of the Raptors' 21 games, just nine have been at home, fewest in the league. But the team is a league-best 8-1 at home.

Toronto (14-7) is firing on all cylinders right now, ranking fourth in the NBA in offense (110.9 points per game) and ninth in defense (103.7). Six players average at least 9.6 points, with DeMar DeRozan (23.4) having another All-Star season to lead the way.

The Raptors have won three in a row and seven of their past nine. They've scored 120 or more points in four of those games, and at least 100 in all of them.

Second-year reserve center Jakob Poeltl will play Tuesday after falling ill Monday. He scored a career-high 18 points in Friday's win over the Pacers.

Meanwhile, it's the second night of a back-to-back swing for the Suns, but the front end went well. Devin Booker went off for 46 points in a 115-101 victory at Philadelphia on Monday.

Booker is one of the NBA's elite scorers, averaging 24.5 points. T.J. Warren is emerging as a much-needed No. 2 for the Suns, averaging a career-best 18.7 points after scoring 25 in Monday's win.

And the model knows that Phoenix (9-16) swept Toronto last season.

