3rd Quarter Report

This contest looks nothing like the tight 140-137 margin from the Suns' win over the Jazz in their previous head-to-head back in November of 2023. The Suns have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jazz 109-90.

If the Suns keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 31-21 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 26-27 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Utah 26-26, Phoenix 30-21

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

The Jazz have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Footprint Center. The Suns are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Jazz in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Tuesday, Utah earned a 124-117 win over the Thunder. The Jazz were down 89-77 with 5:28 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy seven-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Lauri Markkanen, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Suns and the Bucks couldn't quite live up to the 242.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Phoenix came out on top against the Bucks by a score of 114-106 on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Suns.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Suns to victory, but perhaps none more so than Devin Booker, who scored 32 points. Booker didn't help the Suns' cause all that much against the Wizards on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match.

The victory got Utah back to even at 26-26. As for Phoenix, they pushed their record up to 30-21 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Jazz haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.9 points per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Jazz couldn't quite finish off the Suns when the teams last played back in November of 2023 and fell 140-137. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Suns' Kevin Durant, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and ten assists. Now that the Jazz know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 7-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.